Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. CEVA reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 163,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,845. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

