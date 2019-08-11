Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,037. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew V. Hairford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $364,835. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.