Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Noodles & Co reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDLS. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 568,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.61 million, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

