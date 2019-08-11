Zacks: Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $954.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.