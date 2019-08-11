Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of SBT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

