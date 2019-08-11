Zacks: Analysts Set $13.50 Price Target for Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 8,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,163. The firm has a market cap of $206.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.36. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.