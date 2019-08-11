Zacks: Analysts Set $18.50 Target Price for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $18.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on MPX. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marine Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marine Products by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products in the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,351. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 57.83%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

