Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report sales of $28.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.94 million to $28.17 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $28.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $121.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.95 million to $121.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.04 million, with estimates ranging from $131.72 million to $134.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSTG. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NSTG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 455,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,437. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $910.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $899,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $204,517.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,912 shares of company stock worth $4,356,749 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

