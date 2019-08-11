Zacks: Brokerages Expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. E*TRADE Financial also posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETFC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 2,323,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

