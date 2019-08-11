Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.64 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce sales of $104.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $99.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $440.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.01 million to $444.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.62 million, with estimates ranging from $468.11 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $117,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,287. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $622.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

