Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.11. Repay posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 186,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,378. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.