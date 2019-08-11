Zacks: Brokerages Set $21.00 Price Target for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 3,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.