Zacks: Brokerages Set $67.00 Price Target for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $67.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $155,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 49,133.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,942. The company has a market capitalization of $672.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $37.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

