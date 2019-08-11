Zacks: Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Communications Systems an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCS. ValuEngine raised shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of JCS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Communications Systems (JCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.