Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. 45,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Aspen Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

