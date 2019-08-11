Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

