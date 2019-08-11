Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TMDX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 111,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,278. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($4.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($4.05). The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,820,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,059,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

