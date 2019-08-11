Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 183,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,083. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

