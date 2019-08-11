Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to “Hold”

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

PRTK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 621,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,162. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 12.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 366,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

