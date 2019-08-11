Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

LINC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 118,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

