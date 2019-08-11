Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 214,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $666.93 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $86,980.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 586,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,813 shares of company stock worth $484,359. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $17,327,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 60.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

