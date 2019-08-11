Zacks: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given $31.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Office Properties Income Trust’s rating score has improved by 1.8% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPI. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $26.98. 214,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

