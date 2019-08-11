Zazove Associates LLC Boosts Stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2,457.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402,248 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 2.14% of WillScot worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WillScot by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of WillScot by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 189,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04. WillScot Corp has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

