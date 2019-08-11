Zazove Associates LLC Cuts Position in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Zazove Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295,051 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

CIDM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of CIDM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 17,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. Cinedigm Corp has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.