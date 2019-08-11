ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 1,896,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.