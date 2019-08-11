ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 489,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ZIX has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 1,108.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.