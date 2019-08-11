ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) traded up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 1,735,644 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 767,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

