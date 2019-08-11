Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,995 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Best Buy by 67.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $173,305.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,991,971 shares of company stock worth $140,642,341 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.36. 1,527,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,038. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

