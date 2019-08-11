Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after purchasing an additional 384,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,783,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 454,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,624,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,070,000 after purchasing an additional 366,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,048,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 204,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. 11,145,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,119. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In related news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

