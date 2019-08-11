Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 58.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,941.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $78,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.34. 523,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

