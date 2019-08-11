Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.51. 436,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

