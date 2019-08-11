Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,800 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Infosys by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,046,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,796 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,840,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Infosys by 46,711,314.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224,110 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Infosys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,689,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,335,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 6,078,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,526. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

