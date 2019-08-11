Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,213,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,221,000 after buying an additional 330,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,425,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,484,000 after buying an additional 80,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,214,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,307,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,379,441. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $262.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

