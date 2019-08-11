Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 834 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

APD traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $229.87. The company had a trading volume of 851,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,817. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

