Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,923 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after acquiring an additional 170,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 38,516.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 873,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 107.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 421,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

ILMN stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.00. The company had a trading volume of 795,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,973. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total value of $46,039.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total transaction of $3,054,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,704,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,731 shares of company stock valued at $19,391,777. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

