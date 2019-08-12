$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE UBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. 87,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

