$0.59 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. FMR LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,186,000 after acquiring an additional 363,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,389,000 after buying an additional 227,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 160,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $42,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,305,000 after buying an additional 109,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. 2,698,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

