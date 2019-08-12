$0.60 EPS Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,695. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.64. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.