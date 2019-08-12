$0.79 EPS Expected for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 106,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. WesBanco has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $51.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,821,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,817,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 182,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,101,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

