0Chain Price Reaches $0.0614 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $5,179.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00264139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.01252793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00093999 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.