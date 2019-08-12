$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Insperity has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total transaction of $1,140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,210 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

