$1.02 EPS Expected for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. BB&T reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.04.

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after purchasing an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in BB&T by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 2,422,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

