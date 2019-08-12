-$1.16 EPS Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.40). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $85,247.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,343. The company has a quick ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 35.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

