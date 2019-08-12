$1.27 EPS Expected for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In other news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,772,230.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,493. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. 60,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

