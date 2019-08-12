$1.36 EPS Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 168,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,889. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,255,229.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,917,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 100.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 122,771 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 6.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

