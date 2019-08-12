$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce $11.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.61 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $11.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.69 million to $47.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.33 million, with estimates ranging from $47.42 million to $51.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 million.

CPTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPTA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,255. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.