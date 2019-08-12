1,475 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.59. 105,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.