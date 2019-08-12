1,800 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Coupa Software makes up about 3.4% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,594,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,984,000 after acquiring an additional 387,325 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,228,000 after acquiring an additional 336,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,415,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.43. 20,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,485. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -202.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,451.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $6,966,762.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,980,870.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,060 shares of company stock worth $47,900,574. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

