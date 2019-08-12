$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In related news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 96.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 61.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 970,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.