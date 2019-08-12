$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Zelman & Associates raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,716. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

